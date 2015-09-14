Architects Scotland Ltd. is a multi-award winning RIAS Chartered Architects practice based in Angus and working throughout Scotland. We have a very experienced workforce who has been responsible for a wide range of individual, high quality and innovative architectural design solutions for projects of a variety of sizes. Since its formation in 2010 the practice has expanded its portfolio of projects growing as necessary to accommodate the increasing workload.

The practice delivers individual high quality architectural / design solutions for a diverse range of project types and sizes including:

- Domestic, Commercial and Community Projects

- Rural and Urban Design, both contemporary and traditional

- Sustainable Architecture & Low Energy Design

- Historic Buildings, Listed Buildings, Structures and Landscapes

- Development of Design Briefs

- Site Appraisal and Feasibility Studies

- Scheme Designs, Planning, Master Planning,Building Warrant & Contract Administration

The services we provide are tailored to each individual client and project to achieve the best quality sustainable design solutions that meet the criteria for design, timescale and budget.

AWARDS· Aberdeen Society of Architects, Design Award 2013 – Apple House· Aberdeen Society of Architects, Design Award 2013 – Garden House· Aberdeenshire Design Awards 2014 – Distinction for Conservation · Aberdeenshire Design Awards 2014 – Outstanding Achievement in Design & Craftsmanship · Aberdeenshire Design Awards 2014 – Craftsmanship · Build Sustainable Building Awards 2016 - Best Unique Sustainable Design Firm 2016 – Angus· Build Architecture Awards 2016 - Best Residential Architecture Firm – Scotland· Aberdeenshire Design Awards 2016 – Innovative Master Planning 2016

Key Personnel

Paul Fretwell - DirectorPaul Fretwell is a chartered Architect with over 25 years’ experience. Paul started his architectural career in 1987 as an office junior in an Architects practice in Yorkshire. After working for a couple of Architects practices and completing his qualifications as an Architectural Technician, Paul went back to full time education at Dundee University to qualify as a Chartered Architect. After working for two further Architects Practice Paul became a partner and the practice Architect at a local Angus practice and in 2010 left this position to set up @rchitects Scotland Ltd. Paul is a member of the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland and was the winner of Professor James Paul Award for Environmental Architecture. As well as being a director at @rchitects Scotland Ltd. Paul is an ex-director of the Scottish Ecological Design Association and the Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre and is currently a director of Kirriemuir Heritage Trust. As such he sits on Angus Councils Steering Group for Kirriemuir Conservation Areas Regeneration Scheme.

Graham Mitchell - Associate Graham Mitchell is an RIAS Accredited Conservation Chartered Architect with 20 years’ experience in private practice and an Associate with @rchitects Scotland. He has worked on a wide range of Listed buildings as well as a number of large private houses and listed tenement repairs. Graham is a member of the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland. He has a strong design background and was winner of The Sir Robert Lorimer Award for Architectural Illustration.