Based in the North East of Scotland with projects from London to Gairloch, Fiddes Architects offer a wide range of Architectural services and will consider any prospective project.
We pride ourselves on delivering innovative design solutions through good client consultation, attention to detail, a combination of modern design with modern materials whilst maintaining respect for the local vernacular. We provide quality drawings including 3D visualisation at an early stage, which we believe is essential for Client / Architect understanding and discussion.
Complete Architect Services
Chartered Architect ARB
Quality Design Solutions
Domestic & Commercial
Conservation & Restoration
Interior & Landscape Design
New Build & Extensions
CAD Design & 3D Visualisation
Sustainable Design
- Service areas
- Scotland
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- West Highlands
- Address
-
22F Bridge Street, Banchory
AB31 5SX Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
+44-1330823332 www.fiddesarchitects.com