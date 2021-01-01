Your browser is out-of-date.

Fiddes Architects
Architects in Aberdeenshire
Reviews (3)
    • AULTNACOILLE GARAGE, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Modern garage/shed
    AULTNACOILLE GARAGE, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Modern garage/shed
    AULTNACOILLE GARAGE, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Modern garage/shed
    +11
    AULTNACOILLE GARAGE
    Glencommon, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Country style houses Wood
    Glencommon, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Modern houses
    Glencommon, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Country house Wood effect
    +3
    Glencommon
    Gellan, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Wooden houses
    Gellan, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Gable roof Metal
    Gellan, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Country house
    +3
    Gellan
    Wilmar, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Detached home Tiles Black
    Wilmar, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Modern houses
    Wilmar, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Modern houses
    +5
    Wilmar
    Alvadell, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Modern houses
    Alvadell, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Modern houses
    Alvadell, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Modern houses
    +2
    Alvadell
    Drumellon, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Modern houses
    Drumellon, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Modern houses
    Drumellon, Fiddes Architects Fiddes Architects Modern houses
    +3
    Drumellon
    Based in the North East of Scotland with projects from London to Gairloch, Fiddes Architects offer a wide range of Architectural services and will consider any prospective project.

     We pride ourselves on delivering innovative design solutions through good client consultation, attention to detail, a combination of modern design with modern materials whilst maintaining respect for the local vernacular. We provide quality drawings including 3D visualisation at an early stage, which we believe is essential for Client / Architect understanding and discussion. 

    Complete Architect Services

    Chartered Architect ARB

    Quality Design Solutions 

    Domestic & Commercial 

    Conservation & Restoration 

    Interior & Landscape Design 

    New Build & Extensions 

    CAD Design & 3D Visualisation 

    Sustainable Design

    Service areas
    • Scotland
    • Aberdeen
    • Aberdeenshire
    • West Highlands
    Address
    22F Bridge Street, Banchory
    AB31 5SX Aberdeenshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1330823332 www.fiddesarchitects.com

    Reviews

    vivien mac
    Excellent team. Great design. Communication always good overall a great experience and I’d recommend Fiddes Architects to anyone contemplating a new build.  
    3 months ago
    Project date: March 2022
    Edit
    Douglas
    Fantastic designs and ideas. One day I might just have one.
    12 months ago
    Silvia Ortiz Perea
    Professional work at high standards service and dedication. Modern design intertwined with vernacular projections.
    almost 5 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
