An award-winning architecture studio with a breadth of design and technical experience, at Brown & Brown we are committed to designing contemporary and sustainable buildings that are perfectly suited to their site, client, users and budget.
With a close interest in contextual architecture, as well as exploring contemporary interpretations of vernacular Scottish architecture, we truly understand the value and importance of creating spaces that are not only beautiful but completely functional.
- Company awards
- Aberdeen Society of Architects Awards 2020
- — Winner—Innovative Use of Timber
- Aberdeen Society of Architects Awards 2020
- — High Commendation—Sustainability
- Scottish Design Award 2017
- — Finalist Best Residential Project
- Best Design Led Architects Practice UK
- — Sustainable Building Award 2017
- 2017 Civic Trust Award
- — Regional Finalist
- Scottish Design Award 2016
- Best Architecture Firm in Scotland
- — Sustainable Building Awards 2016
- Aberdeen Society of Architects Award 2016
- Best Contemporary Architecture Firm, North-East Scotland
- — Architecture Awards 2016
- Daily Telegraph Homebuilding & Renovating Award 2016
- Structural Timber Awards 2016
- — Project of the Year (finalist)
- Cairngorms National Park Design Award 2016
- — Best New Build House
- Cairngorms National Park Design Award 2016
- — Overall Winner
- 40 under 40 Scotland 2016 Award
- — Andrew Brown
Nochty Studio, Cummerton
AB36 8UP Strathdon
United Kingdom
+44-1975325003 brownandbrownarchitects.com
Brown & Brown Architects are a Limited Company, registered in Scotland.