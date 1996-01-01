Mission Statement:

Ethics drives the new Millennium and is the tool for a balanced and sustainable development of the world and of its inhabitants.

Valcucine expresses its will and makes its business culture, attentive to local and universal dynamics, available to invest in these topics, to face the environmental problems that are at the basis of one of the most strongly-felt ethical matters, because they are part of each and every one of us and influence both the existence and well-being of future generations. Paying attention to the environment is not limited to compliance to laws but stems from the awareness of a responsibility that reveals itself when ethics become a solid reference point. This awareness is expressed in the responsibility of industries towards contemporary and future society and encourages a company to become an active part of the cultural and social promotion of the territory on which it has its roots. This is how Valcucine becomes the promoter and sponsor of events and shows, of debates and talks aimed at implementing the critical conscience and well-being of the local people and of its associations. Horizons widen to include the entire planet for which Valcucine implements projects and initiatives that have convinced and concrete environmental ethics as their common denominator.