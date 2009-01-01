Arc Architects Ltd. are an award winning practice specialising in new ecological architecture, research and conservation of historic buildings. Our approach to design is inspired by vernacular traditions and the potential for modern architecture to create beautiful, well lit spaces. Arc delivers elegant, healthy buildings that respond to Client aspirations and budgets, tailored to each individual site. With projects across the country, research and teaching extending internationally, innovation and collaborative working is often part of this process. Projects include residential, commercial, community and conservation, exhibitions and materials research. Whether you are a private individual, a business, community group or major organisation, we would be happy to discuss your ideas.

Services Architecture—Research—Conservation Service areas Scotland and Cupar Company awards 2014 Our Island Home—Winner, 2012 Cupar & North Fife Preservation Society Award for Good Design, 2012 RICS Awards Building Conservation—Smailholm Tower; 2011 Scottish Green Awards best Green Community Initiative, RICS Awards—Building Conservation; 2011 Terra Icognita Award—Outstanding Earthen Architecture in Europe, 2010 VIBES of Scotland Service Award Winner and Special Award for Energy Efficiency, 2011 Green Business Fife Business Practices Award, 2009 Europa Nostra European Prize for Cultural Heritage, 2009 Dundee Institute of Architects. Design Awards Best Regeneration and Conservation—Logie Schoolhouse, 2004 Scottish Design Awards New Ecological House at Dalguise First Prize. Address 31a Bonnygate

KY15 4BU Cupar

United Kingdom

+44-1334659800 arc-architects.com