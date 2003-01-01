Your browser is out-of-date.

HRI Architects Ltd, Inverness, Scotland
Architects in Inverness
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Midport Steading, Grantown-on-Spey, Scotland
Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Midport Steading, Grantown-on-Spey, Scotland
Modern kitchen
    Midport Steading, Grantown-on-Spey, Scotland
Modern houses
    Midport Steading, Grantown-on-Spey, Scotland

    HRI architects are a enthusiastic team of professional architects and designers based in Inverness, Scotland. We are passionate about good design appropraite to the setting that refelects the clients aspirations and budget.

    Services
    • Design
    • master planning
    • feasibilty studies
    • town planning
    • consent liaison
    • project management.
    Service areas
    • Inverness-shire
    • Scotland
    • Inverness
    • Aberdeenshire
    Company awards
    • 2012 Shortlisted in Final of IAA 'Best New Building' & 'Best use of timber' for Thurso College Centre for Energy and the Environment—Regional Winner of IAA 'Best New Building' for Thurso College Centre for Energy and the Environment.
    • 2011
    • Highest UK BREEAM score for an HE Facility.
    • 2010
    • IAA Awards—Best New Building.
    • 2009
    • Civic Trust Award.
    • 2008
    • IAA Awards—Lost Opportunities—Final
    • IAA Awards—Lost Opportunities—Regional
    • IAA Awards—Innovative & Exemplar Use of Timber
    • IAA Awards—Best New Building
    • RICS Sustainability Award—Grand Final Worldwide
    • RICS Sustainability Award—Scotland.
    • 2007
    • Civic Trust Award.
    • 2005
    • Civic Trust Award.
    • 2003
    • Scottish Awards for Quality in Planning.
    Address
    17 Queensgate
    IV1 1DF Inverness
    United Kingdom
    +44-1463240066 www.hri-architects.com
