JC Interiors
Interior Architects in Wetherby
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • private residence, JC Interiors JC Interiors
    private residence, JC Interiors JC Interiors
    private residence, JC Interiors JC Interiors
    +5
    private residence
    private nightclub and entertainment suite, JC Interiors JC Interiors
    private nightclub and entertainment suite, JC Interiors JC Interiors
    private nightclub and entertainment suite, JC Interiors JC Interiors
    private nightclub and entertainment suite

    Working locally and internationally, with over 30 years experience Jacqueline Cornforth has been creating unique stylish interiors incorporating design and build through to the finished project: whilst still keeping the requirements and needs of our clients.

    Services
    • Architectural Interior design services
    • Building works
    • lighting design
    • interior furniture and furnishing
    • Furniture Design
    Service areas
    Europe & ME and wetherby
    Company awards
    • member of SBID, Society of british and International Designers
    • member The Guild of Master Craftsmen
    • on the board FKBD
    Address
    Parkhill Design Studio, Parkhill, Walton Road,
    LS22 5DZ Wetherby
    United Kingdom
    +44-1937918163 www.jcinteriorsltd.co.uk
