WHITTAKER DESIGN is committed to providing a personal professional architectural & interior design service to our clients that is only achieved by commissioning a small practice.

We work closely with clients to provide a high quality service ensuring that their needs and objectives are met as far as possible and they are properly represented in the Planning and construction process.

ABOUT US

WHITTAKER DESIGN was established by the late Donald Whittaker R.I.B.A. in 1972.

The present Partnership of Alan Doherty M.C.I.A.T. has been with the company almost from conception and Lee Hollinworth M.C.I.A.T. joined the practice from leaving education in 1989.

The office is based in Lees village, 2 miles east of Oldham and 8 miles north east of Manchester city centre.

Coverage is mainly in the north west, but we do travel as required.