Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
WHITTAKER DESIGN
Designers in Oldham
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • New build detached family home, WHITTAKER DESIGN WHITTAKER DESIGN
    New build detached family home, WHITTAKER DESIGN WHITTAKER DESIGN
    New build detached family home
    Extensions and alterations to form living / dining / kitchen area, WHITTAKER DESIGN WHITTAKER DESIGN
    Extensions and alterations to form living / dining / kitchen area, WHITTAKER DESIGN WHITTAKER DESIGN
    Extensions and alterations to form living / dining / kitchen area, WHITTAKER DESIGN WHITTAKER DESIGN
    +3
    Extensions and alterations to form living / dining / kitchen area
    New build 'upside down' house, WHITTAKER DESIGN WHITTAKER DESIGN
    New build 'upside down' house, WHITTAKER DESIGN WHITTAKER DESIGN
    New build 'upside down' house, WHITTAKER DESIGN WHITTAKER DESIGN
    +2
    New build 'upside down' house
    Extension to a Grade II Listed Building, WHITTAKER DESIGN WHITTAKER DESIGN
    Extension to a Grade II Listed Building, WHITTAKER DESIGN WHITTAKER DESIGN
    Extension to a Grade II Listed Building
    New build detached family home , WHITTAKER DESIGN WHITTAKER DESIGN
    New build detached family home

    WHITTAKER DESIGN is committed to providing a personal professional architectural & interior design service to our clients that is only achieved by commissioning a small practice. 

    We work closely with clients to provide a high quality service ensuring that their needs and objectives are met as far as possible and they are properly represented in the Planning and construction process. 

    ABOUT US

    WHITTAKER DESIGN was established by the late Donald Whittaker R.I.B.A. in 1972.

    The present Partnership of Alan Doherty M.C.I.A.T. has been with the company almost from conception and Lee Hollinworth M.C.I.A.T. joined the practice from leaving education in 1989.

    The office is based in Lees village, 2 miles east of Oldham and 8 miles north east of Manchester city centre.

    Coverage is mainly in the north west, but we do travel as required. 

    Services
    ARCHITECTURAL : INTERIOR DESIGNERS
    Service areas
    Northwest
    Address
    OL4 3DS Oldham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1616201438 www.whittakerdesign.co.uk
      Add SEO element