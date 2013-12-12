Your browser is out-of-date.

studioMDA
Architects in New York
    • Franklin Street, New York, studioMDA studioMDA Modern houses
    Franklin Street, New York, studioMDA studioMDA Modern houses
    Franklin Street, New York, studioMDA studioMDA Modern houses
    +3
    Franklin Street, New York
    Paul Kasmin Gallery, New York, studioMDA studioMDA Minimalist office buildings
    Paul Kasmin Gallery, New York, studioMDA studioMDA Minimalist office buildings
    Paul Kasmin Gallery, New York, studioMDA studioMDA Minimalist office buildings
    +4
    Paul Kasmin Gallery, New York
    Center for Advanced Mobility, Aachen, studioMDA studioMDA
    Center for Advanced Mobility, Aachen, studioMDA studioMDA
    Center for Advanced Mobility, Aachen, studioMDA studioMDA
    +2
    Center for Advanced Mobility, Aachen
    David Nolan Gallery, New York, studioMDA studioMDA Minimalist office buildings
    David Nolan Gallery, New York, studioMDA studioMDA Minimalist office buildings
    David Nolan Gallery, New York, studioMDA studioMDA Minimalist office buildings
    +3
    David Nolan Gallery, New York
    Raising Malawi Academy for Girls, Malawi, studioMDA studioMDA
    Raising Malawi Academy for Girls, Malawi, studioMDA studioMDA
    Raising Malawi Academy for Girls, Malawi, studioMDA studioMDA
    +3
    Raising Malawi Academy for Girls, Malawi
    Noho Loft, New York, studioMDA studioMDA Minimalist living room
    Noho Loft, New York, studioMDA studioMDA Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    Noho Loft, New York, studioMDA studioMDA Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    +3
    Noho Loft, New York

    studioMDA was founded by Markus Dochantschi in New York City in 2002 with the mission of challenging the boundaries of design in architecture. studioMDA’s approach is to creatively engage all parties at the very beginning, forming an inspirational collaboration in defining design. Calling on a wide range of consultants beyond the designer’s typical collaboration, studioMDA has teamed with artists, video artists, and choreographers, among others, to define space generated by various artistic endeavors. Within this context, the developed design language can become layered into micro and macro scales, balancing from the smallest detail to the topographical/urban fabric. Since 2002 studioMDA’s has worked in New York, New Jersey,Connecticut, Massachusetts, Ohio, Vermont, Alaska, Florida, Sweden,Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Norway, Ireland, Peru, Chile, Cambodia, Congo and Malawi.

    Services
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • cultural
    • Educational
    • Hospitality + Sport
    Service areas
    worldwide and New York
    Address
    102 Franklin Street 3rd Floor
    10013 New York
    United States
    +1-2123433330 www.studiomda.com
