Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Liquid Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Subiaco
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Traditional Home Office/ Study, Liquid Interiors Liquid Interiors Classic style study/office
    Traditional Home Office/ Study, Liquid Interiors Liquid Interiors Classic style study/office
    Traditional Home Office/ Study, Liquid Interiors Liquid Interiors Classic style study/office
    +2
    Traditional Home Office/ Study

    Liquid Interiors is a practice that has forged an impressive niche in the design field. Its principal,  Eva Andrews provides a personal service to clients from project conception to completion.

    Services
    • Design of interiors for single residential
    • multi- residential; Design of luxury interiors
    • encompassing private residences; Luxury kitchen & bathroom design; Commercial interiors including hotel & restaurant design; Interior detailing
    • including soft furnishing & built-in design; Design and working drawings
    • documentation and material specification; Project management.
    Service areas
    Perth and Western Australia
    Company awards
    HIA West Australian Kitchen Designer of the Year 2006HIA Australian Kitchen Designer of the Year 2007
    Address
    Shop 25 A/ 184 Rokeby Rd
    WA 6008 Subiaco
    Australia
    +61-423099288
      Add SEO element