Studio J Architects Ltd
Architects in Leeds
    • 4 Farrar Lane, Studio J Architects Ltd Studio J Architects Ltd
    4 Farrar Lane, Studio J Architects Ltd Studio J Architects Ltd Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    4 Farrar Lane, Studio J Architects Ltd Studio J Architects Ltd Modern living room
    +3
    4 Farrar Lane
    Alwoodley Lane, Studio J Architects Ltd Studio J Architects Ltd
    Alwoodley Lane, Studio J Architects Ltd Studio J Architects Ltd
    Alwoodley Lane, Studio J Architects Ltd Studio J Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
    +8
    Alwoodley Lane
    48 Farrar Lane, Studio J Architects Ltd Studio J Architects Ltd
    48 Farrar Lane, Studio J Architects Ltd Studio J Architects Ltd
    48 Farrar Lane, Studio J Architects Ltd Studio J Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +2
    48 Farrar Lane

    We understand how important your property is to you and share your excitement when it comes to improving your lifestyle through great architecture.

    Studio J Architects is a small and friendly, yet professional practice where client satisfaction is our number one priority. We are experts in our field and passionate about creating lasting architecture that is bespoke to your needs. We believe all projects are unique and should be treated with care and consideration to ensure you receive a service second to none, and a building to be proud of.

    Services
    Architects & interior design
    Service areas
    Yorkshire, & all across the UK, and Leeds
    Address
    Duke Studios, 1st Floor Munro House
    LS9 8AG Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1132449905 www.studio-j.co.uk
