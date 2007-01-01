Your browser is out-of-date.

ABIR Architects
Architects in Hove
    • George Williams Mews , Brighton & Hove, ABIR Architects ABIR Architects
    George Williams Mews , Brighton & Hove, ABIR Architects ABIR Architects
    George Williams Mews , Brighton & Hove, ABIR Architects ABIR Architects
    +2
    George Williams Mews , Brighton & Hove
    The Seagull & The Windbreak Accessible Beach Huts, Bournemouth (with Peter Francis Lewis) , ABIR Architects ABIR Architects
    The Seagull & The Windbreak Accessible Beach Huts, Bournemouth (with Peter Francis Lewis) , ABIR Architects ABIR Architects
    The Seagull & The Windbreak Accessible Beach Huts, Bournemouth (with Peter Francis Lewis) , ABIR Architects ABIR Architects
    +1
    The Seagull & The Windbreak Accessible Beach Huts, Bournemouth (with Peter Francis Lewis)
    ​Brighton ‘Birdcage’ Bandstand, Brighton & Hove, ABIR Architects ABIR Architects
    ​Brighton ‘Birdcage’ Bandstand, Brighton & Hove, ABIR Architects ABIR Architects
    ​Brighton ‘Birdcage’ Bandstand, Brighton & Hove, ABIR Architects ABIR Architects
    +3
    ​Brighton ‘Birdcage’ Bandstand, Brighton & Hove
    ​New Beach House, Sussex, ABIR Architects ABIR Architects
    ​New Beach House, Sussex, ABIR Architects ABIR Architects
    ​New Beach House, Sussex, ABIR Architects ABIR Architects
    +1
    ​New Beach House, Sussex
    Private House, Isle of Raasay, ABIR Architects ABIR Architects
    Private House, Isle of Raasay, ABIR Architects ABIR Architects
    Private House, Isle of Raasay, ABIR Architects ABIR Architects
    Private House, Isle of Raasay

    ABIR Architects are an award winning practice working nationally specialising in design led, sustainable architecture for residential, community, education & healthcare sectors

    Services
    full RIBA architectural services Stages 0-7
    Service areas
    • BRIGHTON
    • Chichester
    • London
    • Greater London
    • Sussex
    • Portree
    • Kyle
    • West Highlands
    • Hastings
    • worthing
    • Shoreham By Sea
    • Broadford
    • Hove
    • Crawley
    • Isle of Skye
    • Western Isles
    • Harris
    • Show all 17 service areas
    Company awards
    • RIBA Excellence in Architecture Award 2012
    • The South Downs Society Special Commendation 2013
    • LABC award 2013, 2010
    • Sussex Heritage Trust 2013, 2010, 2008
    • Green Apple Award 2010, 2008, 2007
    Address
    1 Beta House, St Johns Road
    BN3 2FX Hove
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273724384 abir.co.uk
