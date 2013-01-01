Your browser is out-of-date.

Kemp Sails LTD
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Dorset
Reviews (4)
Projects

    Various Shade Ideas

    We at Kemp Sails design and build Shade Sails in our sail loft (posh name for a Factory!) in Wareham. Kemp Sails have been in the sailmaking industry for over thirty years specializing in bespoke design and manufacture of performance sails for all kinds of yachts, from small day sailors to ocean going cruisers. Just over nine years ago we expanded our business into the shade sail market and have very quickly become the UK experts in this field. Our approach to the shade sails is very similar to that of the yacht sails; build the best possible product backed up with the very highest levels of customer service

    Services
    • Consultation
    • design and manufacture
    • e.commerce
    Service areas
    • UK and internationally
    • dorset
    Company awards
    • Made In Britain Industry Champions 2013
    • Made in Britain members http://www.madeingb.org/
    Address
    The Sail Loft, Unit 16 Sandford Lane Industrial Estate, Wareham,
    BH20 4DY Dorset
    United Kingdom
    +44-1929554308 www.shade-solutions.com ; www.kempsails.com
    Legal disclosure

    e.commerce     Kemp sails shade -solutions website

    Reviews

    Peter Alexander
    Rob and everyone I've dealt with at Kemp Sails seem to really know what they are doing, and almost more impressively really care about doing a great job. Very recommended.
    10 months ago
    Ирина Мишакова
    about 4 years ago
    Poole Quay Chandlery
    about 4 years ago
