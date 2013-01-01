We at Kemp Sails design and build Shade Sails in our sail loft (posh name for a Factory!) in Wareham. Kemp Sails have been in the sailmaking industry for over thirty years specializing in bespoke design and manufacture of performance sails for all kinds of yachts, from small day sailors to ocean going cruisers. Just over nine years ago we expanded our business into the shade sail market and have very quickly become the UK experts in this field. Our approach to the shade sails is very similar to that of the yacht sails; build the best possible product backed up with the very highest levels of customer service