Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sherry Lighting and Design
Lighting Designers in Selby
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Various Projects, Sherry Lighting and Design Sherry Lighting and Design Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting
    Various Projects, Sherry Lighting and Design Sherry Lighting and Design Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting
    Various Projects, Sherry Lighting and Design Sherry Lighting and Design
    Various Projects

    We design, purchase, install and commission, or any one of the previous. Our first visit is free and all costs are explained up front, a half day of advice and assistance would start at £200.00 . We have many years experience in designing and installing lighting in churches, offices, factories, homes and virtually every other installation imaginable. Give us a call and make up your own mind.

    Services
    • lighting design
    • purchase
    • installation commissioning. We also undertake surveys and will do reports on any aspect of lighting and are available as expert witnesses if asked.
    Service areas
    • United Kingdom including the Chanel Islands
    • Selby
    Address
    Arosa Common Road
    YO88JF Selby
    United Kingdom
    +44-1757618958 sherrylightinganddesign.co.uk
      Add SEO element