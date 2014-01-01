Your browser is out-of-date.

Mirrorworks, The Antique Mirror Glass Company
Interior Designers & Decorators in Shrewsbury
    Mirrorworks hand make mirror glass that is indistinguishable from actual vintage mirror. Each unique piece is subtly distressed, aged & antiqued to suit your requirements.

    Our bespoke services cover every aspect of your commission from creation to installation. We work along side Interior Designers, Architects, Antiques dealers & Private clients in the UK and all over the world.

    Services
    • Supply of antique mirror & mirror products
    • Installation design
    • Fitting
    • Silvering & re-silvering mirrors
    Service areas
    & all across the UK and Shrewsbury
    Company awards
    CODAawards 2014. Best Private Commission, Chatsworth House UK
    Address
    68 Trinity St
    SY3 7PD Shrewsbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-1743232018 www.antiquemirrorglass.com

    Reviews

    Joshua Hunter
    I had a fantastic experience with Mirrorworks. Dan was really professional and is obviously a master of his craft. I am really happy with the splashback mirror, it looks brilliant and the detail is amaxing. Happy to know that the toughened glass will withstand the heat from my hob too.
    6 months ago
    sandy7m
    * Antique Mirror - renovated by Mirror Works " Had a 100 year old hanging mirror used as a picture frame - octagonal oblong with 1/4" polished bevel edge. It held a photo of my Grandfather in his uniform, circa 1917. He reached 84 when he left us. The silvering was in a terrible state. I thank Mirror Works for resilvering the mirror. Really was well done. I will get everything back together and present it to my Mum for Christmas. Many thanks again.
    7 months ago
    Jenna Hughes
    Amazing mirror purchased from this company. All sent in very secure packaging. Would definitely use again
    10 months ago
