BrightSpaceDesign
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (0)
Projects

    St Albans Residence

    Interior design and home decor experts, designing interiors for more than 15 years.  We produce practical but beautiful interiors for inspired working or living spaces, which reflect each client's individuality.  We offer basic advice on colours or styles, space planning, interior design and/or decorating a single room to a whole house, shop or restaurant refurbishment, beautiful kitchens, show homes, small businesses or hotels.  We have renovated Victorian and Edwardian residences in London as well as more modern day, contemporary interiors.  Projects are always kept within the confines of a client's budget, either working towards a style which they specify, or exploring new ideas. 

    We also run interior design courses in small groups for beginners and improvers as well as Feng Shui and Marbling.  To book a place on one of our courses, please email us at courses@brightspacedesign.com.

    For all commissions and enquiries contact us at info@brightspacedesign.com 

    Specialties: Interior design, decorating & styling, teaching.

    Services
    • Interior design/home decor experts
    • decorating
    • property renovation and refurbishment
    • bespoke carpentry
    • interior styling
    • kitchen design
    • Home Staging
    • interior design short courses and one day workshops. Email for details. Places are limited.
    Service areas
    • Mainly north London
    • Hertfordshire
    • Bedfordshire
    • Middlesex
    • UK
    Company awards
    BA Fine Art, Interior Design Diploma, BDS award, Teaching Diploma
    Address
    Braemar Gates, Tresilian Avenue
    N21 1TJ London
    United Kingdom
    www.brightspacedesign.com
