Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
object architecture
Architects in London
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Victorian House full renovation south west London, object architecture object architecture Detached home
    Victorian House full renovation south west London, object architecture object architecture Detached home
    Victorian House full renovation south west London, object architecture object architecture Detached home
    Victorian House full renovation south west London
    End House, object architecture object architecture Detached home
    End House, object architecture object architecture Detached home
    End House, object architecture object architecture Detached home
    +1
    End House
    the cube , object architecture object architecture
    the cube , object architecture object architecture
    the cube , object architecture object architecture
    the cube
    Exotic / Jungle residential garden, object architecture object architecture GardenPlants & flowers Green
    Exotic / Jungle residential garden, object architecture object architecture GardenPlants & flowers Green
    Exotic / Jungle residential garden
    open book project , object architecture object architecture
    open book project

    We are a multidisciplinary independent design practice with a holistic approach to bespoke architecture. We specialise in state-of-the-art contemporary new builds as well as rescuing period houses and bringing them to their original state.

    Object was established in 1995 by Nigel Buckie, BA (Hons), Dip (Hons) RIBA with the intention to pursue and undertake any project that requires an 'object' to be designed, whether that object is a building, interior, furniture or artwork.

    What makes object unique is the complete involvement with every aspect of each project. We create tailored, avant garde, high quality living solutions that are made to last and to add value to properties in the short and long run. We aim to concentrate on the concept with integrated detail, and focus on those elements that may turn an ordinary space into a memorable one. We have been featured in several publications

    Services
    • Architectural
    • Party Wall
    • Design and consultation
    • interiors and furniture and fittings
    • specialist in Housing
    Service areas
    London, North London, and South West London
    Company awards
    We entered RIBA Regional Awards 2014
    Address
    Montana Road
    SW17 London London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086829300 www.objectarchitecture.co.uk
      Add SEO element