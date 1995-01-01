We are a multidisciplinary independent design practice with a holistic approach to bespoke architecture. We specialise in state-of-the-art contemporary new builds as well as rescuing period houses and bringing them to their original state.

Object was established in 1995 by Nigel Buckie, BA (Hons), Dip (Hons) RIBA with the intention to pursue and undertake any project that requires an 'object' to be designed, whether that object is a building, interior, furniture or artwork.

What makes object unique is the complete involvement with every aspect of each project. We create tailored, avant garde, high quality living solutions that are made to last and to add value to properties in the short and long run. We aim to concentrate on the concept with integrated detail, and focus on those elements that may turn an ordinary space into a memorable one. We have been featured in several publications