Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Aitken Turnbull Architects
Architects in Galashiels
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Wave House, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Modern garden
    The Wave House, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Modern houses
    The Wave House, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Modern houses
    +6
    The Wave House
    Saltcoats Steading, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Rustic style dining room
    Saltcoats Steading, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Rustic style houses
    Saltcoats Steading, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    +7
    Saltcoats Steading
    Fletcher's Cottage Spa, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Rustic style spa
    Fletcher's Cottage Spa, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Rustic style spa
    Fletcher's Cottage Spa, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Rustic style spa
    +4
    Fletcher's Cottage Spa
    Birgham Haugh, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Country style houses
    Birgham Haugh, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Country style houses
    Birgham Haugh, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Country style kitchen
    Birgham Haugh
    Nike Performance Fitting Centre, East Lothian, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Scandinavian style gastronomy
    Nike Performance Fitting Centre, East Lothian, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Scandinavian style gastronomy
    Nike Performance Fitting Centre, East Lothian, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Scandinavian style gastronomy
    +5
    Nike Performance Fitting Centre, East Lothian
    Raeburn House Hotel, Edinburgh, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Colonial style shopping centres
    Raeburn House Hotel, Edinburgh, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Colonial style shopping centres
    Raeburn House Hotel, Edinburgh, Aitken Turnbull Architects Aitken Turnbull Architects Colonial style shopping centres
    +5
    Raeburn House Hotel, Edinburgh
    Show all 7 projects

    Aitken Turnbull are an established award winning practice based in the south of Scotland with commissions throughout the United Kingdom.

    We have considerable experience in a wide range of projects types and are well resourced in all aspects.

    Our aim is to provide innovative, efficient design solutions whilst respecting the traditional values of a professional service with close client consultation and a strong emphasis on the management of a project. We pride ourselves in quality of design and fitness for purpose.

    The high proportions of repeat and referred business is testament to our success.

    Service areas
    • Galashiels
    • Edinburgh
    • Dumfries
    • Scottish Borders
    • East Lothian
    • Dalkeith
    • Midlothian
    • West Lothian
    • Scotland
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Address
    9 Bridge Place
    TD1 1SN Galashiels
    United Kingdom
    +44-1896752760 www.aitken-turnbull.co.uk
      Add SEO element