Mille Couleurs London
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Projects

    • Bespoke Home Cinema, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London Modern media room Silver/Gold Blue
    Bespoke Home Cinema, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London Modern media room Silver/Gold Blue
    Bespoke Home Cinema, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London Modern media room Silver/Gold Blue
    +2
    Bespoke Home Cinema
    Leather beanbag range - Carambola Collection, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London Living roomStools & chairs Leather Green
    Leather beanbag range - Carambola Collection, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London Living roomStools & chairs Leather Green
    Leather beanbag range - Carambola Collection, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London Living roomStools & chairs Leather Brown
    +7
    Leather beanbag range - Carambola Collection
    How to use fabric walling in the home?, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London Modern style bedroom Beige
    How to use fabric walling in the home?, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London Modern living room Brown
    How to use fabric walling in the home?, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London Modern style bedroom Beige
    +2
    How to use fabric walling in the home?
    Upholstered panels for the home, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London Modern style bedroom Brown
    Upholstered panels for the home, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London Modern style bedroom Brown
    Upholstered panels for the home, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London Modern style bedroom Metallic/Silver
    +1
    Upholstered panels for the home
    Decorative upholstered wall pannels, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London Modern style bedroom Synthetic Metallic/Silver
    Decorative upholstered wall pannels, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London Modern style bedroom Synthetic Grey
    Decorative upholstered wall pannels
    Upholstered headboards in interior design, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London BedroomBeds & headboards
    Upholstered headboards in interior design, Mille Couleurs London Mille Couleurs London BedroomBeds & headboards
    Upholstered headboards in interior design
    Show all 11 projects

    Mille Couleurs London has a reputation for highly skilled craftsmanship and an unparalleled knowledge of interior finishes, furniture, accessories and lighting.
    We provide our clients with exquisitely handmade headboards, bespoke panels for TVs of home cinemas.

    We are also renowned for our fabric walling which we make using only high quality materials. We provide 2 finishes, a modern finish as well as the traditional finish. 

    Our modern finish is the invisible finish where no trimming, piping or braiding is required along the edges of the walls. This look is perfect for home cinemas or contemporary homes. 

    We also provide the braid or piping finish upon request. We work in conjunction with Interior designers, architects as well as direct clients in order to realise their designs. 

    We understand that no two designs are the same and we provide stunning works each and every time.

    Services
    • Bespoke furniture
    • Luxurious Home Accessories
    • Fabric Walling (invisible finish)
    • Cinema Rooms
    • Panels
    • Bespoke headboards
    • Bespoke TV panels
    Service areas
    • United Kingdom
    • International worldwide
    Address
    1 Thane Villas, Studio 101
    N7 7PH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072633660 www.mc-london.com
