Assemblyroom
We are a London based Design Studio who design & produce
contemporary British furniture for the contract market. We are proud to have built up a reputation for designing quality contract pieces that are manufactured employing the best of British craftsmanship and using the highest quality materials that have been carefully selected for their function, aesthetics and durability. Assemblyroom Furniture was established in 2010 to compliment our award winning Commercial Interior Design practise which we have been running since 2003. Informed & inspired by our Commercial Interior Design experience, our design approach to furniture is to create quality products which are comfortable, refined and built to last.
Our furniture is made to order, allowing our customers a flexible service where products can be manufactured to accommodate their particular requirements regarding fabric and timber specifications. Please feel free to call us to discuss your project…
- Services
- Furniture & Product for commercial and domestic environments
- Service areas
- London
- Company awards
- 2006 Finalist FX Design awards workplace environment
- 2007 Winner BCO Small projects—eOffice Manchester
- 2007 Winner BCO Innovations- eOffice Manchester
- 2008 Winner BCO Projects up to 2, 000 sq m eOffice Birmingham
- Address
-
SE19 2QA London
United Kingdom
+44-2087712288 www.assemblyroom.co.uk