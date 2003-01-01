Assemblyroom

We are a London based Design Studio who design & produce

contemporary British furniture for the contract market. We are proud to have built up a reputation for designing quality contract pieces that are manufactured employing the best of British craftsmanship and using the highest quality materials that have been carefully selected for their function, aesthetics and durability. Assemblyroom Furniture was established in 2010 to compliment our award winning Commercial Interior Design practise which we have been running since 2003. Informed & inspired by our Commercial Interior Design experience, our design approach to furniture is to create quality products which are comfortable, refined and built to last.

Our furniture is made to order, allowing our customers a flexible service where products can be manufactured to accommodate their particular requirements regarding fabric and timber specifications. Please feel free to call us to discuss your project…