At Rosi Interiors, we create exceptional living spaces; luxurious, bespoke and unique.
We specialise in family homes - spaces for living, eating, relaxing, working and entertaining, always considering the practicalities of family life whilst never compromising on style and sophistication.
Whether it be from the very beginning, or to simply apply the finishing touch, we can help you create something exceptional! Whatever input you need, you can be assured you’ll be working with a passionate, creative team who approach all aspects of interior design with absolute professionalism.
- Services
- Project Management
- CAD
- Mood-boards
- Spacial Plans
- lighting plans
- New Builds/Refurbishments
- The Wow Factor!
- Service areas
- Altrincham,Cheshire, Greater Manchester, and Lancashire
- Address
-
1 Thornfield House, Delamer Road
WA14 2NG Altrincham, Cheshire
United Kingdom
+44-1619299780 www.rosiinteriors.co.uk