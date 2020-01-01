Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Meltons
Interior Designers & Decorators in London Sw10 0sz
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kensington Pied a terre, Meltons Meltons Classic style living room
    Kensington Pied a terre, Meltons Meltons Dining roomTables
    Kensington Pied a terre, Meltons Meltons Classic style kitchen
    +7
    Kensington Pied a terre
    Westminster Apartment, Meltons Meltons Classic style bedroom
    Westminster Apartment, Meltons Meltons Classic style bedroom
    Westminster Apartment, Meltons Meltons Classic style bedroom
    +7
    Westminster Apartment
    Belgravia, Meltons Meltons Classic style kitchen
    Belgravia, Meltons Meltons Classic style dining room
    Belgravia, Meltons Meltons Modern living room
    +8
    Belgravia
    Mayfair Penthouse, Meltons Meltons Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Mayfair Penthouse, Meltons Meltons Classic style living room
    Mayfair Penthouse, Meltons Meltons Classic style dining room
    +9
    Mayfair Penthouse

    Meltons is a well established interior architectural design and decorating practice, founded by Cecilia Neal in 1985. She heads a team who are dedicated to the meticulous execution of every project from start to finish, combining classic designs with contemporary flair.  

    Each project is given individual care and attention, making sure that the client is fully satisfied with the design layout and direction, with sensitive understanding to their lifestyle and budget.  

    A bespoke service for linen, table mats, china and more, as well as a beautiful array of decorative home wares are all available at their online shop.

    Services
    • Interior Architectural Design and Decoration
    • including lighting
    • all soft furnishings and upholstery
    • specialist finishes
    • procurement of furniture and antiques.
    Service areas
    UK, International, and London SW10 0SZ
    Address
    By Appointment: Suite 3.19, The Plaza, 535 Kings Road
    SW10 0SZ London Sw10 0sz
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072239712 www.meltons.co.uk

    Reviews

    Timothy Langston
    Melton's is a well established firm of interior designers. They are a highly professional and friendly team.
    over 4 years ago
      Add SEO element