Michael Grubb Studio
Lighting Designers in Bournemouth
Projects

    • Tasting Rooms, Guinness Storehouse, Michael Grubb Studio Michael Grubb Studio
    Tasting Rooms, Guinness Storehouse
    Nova Building, Michael Grubb Studio Michael Grubb Studio
    Nova Building
    Oliver Jeffers Exhibition, Michael Grubb Studio Michael Grubb Studio
    Oliver Jeffers Exhibition
    Gardens of Light Festival, Michael Grubb Studio Michael Grubb Studio
    Gardens of Light Festival

    Michael Grubb Studio is a creative lighting design agency that is defined by engagement with the client, the place and the brand. The Studio offers consultancy, strategy, design and creative services in all areas of lighting design including; Residential, Landscape, Materplanning, Public Realm, Retail & Leisure, Exhibition, Heritage and Light-Art installations.

    Services
    lighting design
    Service areas
    bournemouth
    Company awards
    • Lighting Design Awards
    • Lux Awards
    • Design Week Awards
    • Surface Design Awards
    • Lighting Designer of the Year
    Address
    2 Bryanstone Walk,
    BH9 2GA Bournemouth
    United Kingdom
    +44-1202511005 michaelgrubbstudio.com
