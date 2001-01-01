Your browser is out-of-date.

helen hughes design studio ltd
Interior Architects in London
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • The Farmers Club, helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Classic airports
    The Farmers Club, helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Classic airports
    The Farmers Club, helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Classic airports
    +43
    The Farmers Club
    Grenson Lambs Conduit Street, helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Grenson Lambs Conduit Street, helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Grenson Lambs Conduit Street, helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Modern bars & clubs
    +8
    Grenson Lambs Conduit Street
    Barbican Foodhall, helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Industrial style clinics
    Barbican Foodhall, helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Industrial style clinics
    Barbican Foodhall, helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Industrial style clinics
    +2
    Barbican Foodhall
    Independent Restaurant - London, helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Asian style exhibition centres
    Independent Restaurant - London, helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Asian style exhibition centres
    Independent Restaurant - London, helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Asian style exhibition centres
    +7
    Independent Restaurant - London
    Merchants Manor - Boutique Hotel, helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Eclectic style clinics
    Merchants Manor - Boutique Hotel, helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Eclectic style clinics
    Merchants Manor - Boutique Hotel, helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Eclectic style clinics
    +11
    Merchants Manor - Boutique Hotel
    City Centre Apartment , helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Modern living room
    City Centre Apartment , helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    City Centre Apartment , helen hughes design studio ltd helen hughes design studio ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +3
    City Centre Apartment

    Helen Hughes Design Studio is a commercial interior architecture and design practice headed up by multi award winning interior designer Helen Hughes. The small creative studio prides itself on providing a flexible, personal approach producing refined, well articulated designs for a wide range of clients.

    Services
    Feasibilty Studies | Concept Creation | Design Development I Detail Design | Technical Working Drawings | Planning Applications | Statutory Authority Consultations | Specifications | Tender Coordination | Implementation I Procurement
    Service areas
    • London
    • & all across the UK plus International
    Company awards
    • As senior designer at SHH Helen’s projects were awarded the following;
    • Best Independent Restaurant, Barbican Foodhall—Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2011 I Best Restaurant in Another Space, Barbican Lounge—Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2011 I Best Bar or Restaurant, Barbican Lounge – FX International Awards 2011 I  Best Bar/Club/Lounge, Barbican Lounge – Luxe et Al International Hotel & Property Awards 2011 I Finalist, Applemore College Canteen – Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2010 I Silver Award / Restaurant Category, Teaspoon St Petersburgh – The ICIAD Ring Awards
    Address
    Studio B201.1 The Biscuit Factory 100 Clements Road
    SE16 4DG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076663464 www.helenhughesdesign.com
    Each time I create a new interior for a client, my aim is timeless design; a stylish, classic look that lasts.

    Clients come to me because they want a well-thought out solution that will add value to their projects. They understand the importance of creating a unique atmosphere that communicates their character and values. I began by studying art and design in the eighties, and went on to work in diverse areas of design that covered fashion and film, before being introduced to the field of interior design. After gaining a degree in Interior Design from Kingston University, I became the first interior designer at renowned Sydney based architectural practice Tonkin Zuliakha Greer. In 2007 I returned to London to join SHH Architects, leading the design on a number of high profile projects for the likes of Land Securities, Compass Group UK, Liberty London and The Sorrell Foundation. Foremost amongst these was the rebranding and refurbishment of the Barbican Arts Centre café and bar, which won several national and international awards. I founded Helen Hughes Design Studio in 2012, to create interiors for clients who desire a unique and refined atmosphere. Projects include boutique hotels, spas, members’ clubs, restaurants and private residences. If you are looking for an interior that will create a memorable impression and add lasting value to your home or business, you can contact me here.

    Reviews

    Aleksandar Zhelqzkov
    Love
    7 months ago
