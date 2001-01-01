Legal disclosure

Each time I create a new interior for a client, my aim is timeless design; a stylish, classic look that lasts.

Clients come to me because they want a well-thought out solution that will add value to their projects. They understand the importance of creating a unique atmosphere that communicates their character and values. I began by studying art and design in the eighties, and went on to work in diverse areas of design that covered fashion and film, before being introduced to the field of interior design. After gaining a degree in Interior Design from Kingston University, I became the first interior designer at renowned Sydney based architectural practice Tonkin Zuliakha Greer. In 2007 I returned to London to join SHH Architects, leading the design on a number of high profile projects for the likes of Land Securities, Compass Group UK, Liberty London and The Sorrell Foundation. Foremost amongst these was the rebranding and refurbishment of the Barbican Arts Centre café and bar, which won several national and international awards. I founded Helen Hughes Design Studio in 2012, to create interiors for clients who desire a unique and refined atmosphere. Projects include boutique hotels, spas, members’ clubs, restaurants and private residences. If you are looking for an interior that will create a memorable impression and add lasting value to your home or business, you can contact me here.