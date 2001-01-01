Helen Hughes Design Studio is a commercial interior architecture and design practice headed up by multi award winning interior designer Helen Hughes. The small creative studio prides itself on providing a flexible, personal approach producing refined, well articulated designs for a wide range of clients.
- Services
- Feasibilty Studies | Concept Creation | Design Development I Detail Design | Technical Working Drawings | Planning Applications | Statutory Authority Consultations | Specifications | Tender Coordination | Implementation I Procurement
- Service areas
- London
- & all across the UK plus International
- Company awards
- As senior designer at SHH Helen’s projects were awarded the following;
- Best Independent Restaurant, Barbican Foodhall—Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2011 I Best Restaurant in Another Space, Barbican Lounge—Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2011 I Best Bar or Restaurant, Barbican Lounge – FX International Awards 2011 I Best Bar/Club/Lounge, Barbican Lounge – Luxe et Al International Hotel & Property Awards 2011 I Finalist, Applemore College Canteen – Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2010 I Silver Award / Restaurant Category, Teaspoon St Petersburgh – The ICIAD Ring Awards
- Address
-
Studio B201.1 The Biscuit Factory 100 Clements Road
SE16 4DG London
United Kingdom
+44-2076663464 www.helenhughesdesign.com
Each time I create a new interior for a client, my aim is timeless design; a stylish, classic look that lasts.
Clients come to me because they want a well-thought out solution that will add value to their projects. They understand the importance of creating a unique atmosphere that communicates their character and values. I began by studying art and design in the eighties, and went on to work in diverse areas of design that covered fashion and film, before being introduced to the field of interior design. After gaining a degree in Interior Design from Kingston University, I became the first interior designer at renowned Sydney based architectural practice Tonkin Zuliakha Greer. In 2007 I returned to London to join SHH Architects, leading the design on a number of high profile projects for the likes of Land Securities, Compass Group UK, Liberty London and The Sorrell Foundation. Foremost amongst these was the rebranding and refurbishment of the Barbican Arts Centre café and bar, which won several national and international awards. I founded Helen Hughes Design Studio in 2012, to create interiors for clients who desire a unique and refined atmosphere. Projects include boutique hotels, spas, members’ clubs, restaurants and private residences. If you are looking for an interior that will create a memorable impression and add lasting value to your home or business, you can contact me here.