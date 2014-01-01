We are an RIAS Chartered Practice based in Edinburgh with a proven track record of delivering high profile refurbishment, extension and new build projects on numerous challenging sites across Scotland and the UK.

We have a growing reputation for high quality design recognised through our listing at #44 in the top 100 practices in Scotland – the highest ranked single person practice. We have been finalists in national design competitions and were runners up at the 2014 EAA Building of the Year awards. We have also been recently selected by the Scottish Government to help promote good quality housing design and placemaking throughout Scotland. We take pride in a role that allows us to interpret and improve how people interact with buildings and spaces and believe in the efficient use of budget, materials, space and light. We provide a professional, client centred service from feasibility to completion and are committed to delivering imaginative and sustainable solutions with an emphasis on clarity and attention to detail throughout the entire process. We are an RIAS Chartered Practice and are in the process of obtaining RIBA Chartered Practice accreditation. The architects within the practice are regulated by the Architects Registration Board.