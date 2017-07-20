Your browser is out-of-date.

R+L Architect
Architects in London
Projects

    Dulwich Loft Conversation
    Dulwich Loft Conversation
    Dulwich Loft Conversation
    +17
    Dulwich Loft Conversation
    Barton Road Extension
    Barton Road Extension
    Barton Road Extension
    +20
    Barton Road Extension
    Carlton Park Avenue
    Carlton Park Avenue
    Carlton Park Avenue
    +16
    Carlton Park Avenue
    Stanhope Mews, South Kensington, London
    Stanhope Mews, South Kensington, London
    Stanhope Mews, South Kensington, London
    +16
    Stanhope Mews, South Kensington, London

    R+L Architect are an RIBA chartered and ARB registered architects based in East London. We design quality homes, extensions and commercial spaces throughout London and the South. 

    Services
    • Architects
    • Architectural designers
    • Interior Designers
    • Planning Applications
    • Feasibility Studies
    • Building Regulations Applications
    • Construction Detailing
    • Surveying
    • 3D visualising
    • Project co-ordination
    • Project Managment
    Service areas
    London and Home Counties.
    Address
    Studio 110, Netil House, Westgate Street
    E83RL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2033931337 www.reeslee.co.uk
