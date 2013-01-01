Your browser is out-of-date.

Finite Solutions
Home Media Design & Installation in London
Reviews (3)
Projects

    Artcoustic Home Cinema
    Artcoustic Home Cinema
    007 Home Cinema
    U2 Can Have a Home Cinema Like This
    A Truly Smart Home: Hata Smart Home
    The Ultimate Sophistication
    What Lies Beneath Home Cinema
    Finite Solutions are UK's leading Home Technology Specialists, providing award-winning designs and and installations of home cinema, home automation and lighting control systems. 

    Our expertise in developing enhanced and advanced household experiences focus on combining the functionality of smarter homes with aesthetic in simplistic design. 

    We take pride in crafting the most exclusive solutions that feature the latest technologies, highest quality components and extensive customer support.

    Services
    • Bespoke Home Cinema
    • Multi-Room Audio Video
    • Home Automation
    • Smart Home Technologies
    • lighting control
    • security
    Service areas
    • London
    • UK
    • United Kingdom
    • Europe
    Company awards
    • WINNER Best Home Cinema £40,000 to £100,000 (Cedia 2014)  
    • WINNER Best Home Cinema under £40,000 (Cedia 2013)
    • WINNER Best Show Room (Cedia 2013)
    Address
    Unit 8 Talina Centre, 23A Bagleys Lane
    SW6 2BW London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073718761 www.finitesolutions.co.uk
    Finite Solutions 2015

    Reviews

    Alaa Hedar
    over 3 years ago
    Morgan Barke
    Their experience, knowledge & passion of home cinema and home automation is clear to see in their extensive portfolio. Architects, builders, electricians & Interior designers, when asked about working directly with Finite Solutions describe them as friendly, well organised & professional.
    about 8 years ago
    Daniel Lewis
    Possibly the best company if you're planning to undertake a smart home or media room project. Their staff are friendly, highly communicative and very skilled. They managed to put together a very high quality home cinema system with a quote lower than other rip-off AV specialists. The only home technology consultancy you'll ever need. Highly recommended!
    over 6 years ago
