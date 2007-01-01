Your browser is out-of-date.

    - Passion for good design, able to unlock the potential of any site.

    -High success rate in gaining planning permissions on difficult sites around London and the country.

    - Proven track record in the design, detail and delivery of projects, from conception to completion.

    Services
    • Full architectural services
    • Project Management
    • Interior Design
    • 3D walk through / computer visuals
    • bespoke furniture design
    • full planning applications
    • building control application
    • Site Management
    • planning consultation and landscape design
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • arts
    • Education Buildings
    • Central London.
    • Greater London
    • Islington
    • Camden
    • Brent
    • Barnet
    • Haringey
    • Kensington
    • Chelsea
    • Show all 13 service areas
    Company awards
    RIBA 2015 London regional shortlist award
    Address
    19 Wharfdale Road
    N1 9SB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7830347477 www.satishjassal.co.uk

    Reviews

    Nick V
    We feel Satish did a fantastic job designing our loft space. Together with his friendly and professional approach, he was able to provide innovative ideas and suggestions while listening to our needs. Not only did he plan and design the room, he project managed the build, helped with legal matters and correspondence, and even accompanied us while choosing/sourcing materials. Care and attention throughout the project was second to none, and I would have no hesitation in recommending Satish's services.
    over 6 years ago
    Brigepal Singh
    Brilliant !! What a fantastic and professional guy to work with . There's never a problem only solution's.
    12 months ago
    M Patel
    I am delighted with Satish Jassal architects. Our project is on a very difficult and prominent site and has been awarded planning permission on the first application with very positive feedback from the planners.The designs are outstanding and Satish is very talented, genuine and a pleasure to work with. He was able to establish good relationships with council and ensured the whole process was seen through in a very timely manner.
    almost 6 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
