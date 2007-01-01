- Passion for good design, able to unlock the potential of any site.
-High success rate in gaining planning permissions on difficult sites around London and the country.
- Proven track record in the design, detail and delivery of projects, from conception to completion.
- Services
- Full architectural services
- Project Management
- Interior Design
- 3D walk through / computer visuals
- bespoke furniture design
- full planning applications
- building control application
- Site Management
- planning consultation and landscape design
- Show all 9 services
- Service areas
- residential
- Commercial
- arts
- Education Buildings
- Central London.
- Greater London
- Islington
- Camden
- Brent
- Barnet
- Haringey
- Kensington
- Chelsea
- Show all 13 service areas
- Company awards
- RIBA 2015 London regional shortlist award
- Address
-
19 Wharfdale Road
N1 9SB London
United Kingdom
+44-7830347477 www.satishjassal.co.uk