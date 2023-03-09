Your browser is out-of-date.

Platform 5 Architects
Architects in London
    Modern Barn Conversion
    NW10
    Backwater
    Mapledene Road
    Facet House
    Shoffice
    Platform 5 is an award winning architectural practice founded in 2006. We have a diverse portfolio of projects in the residential, education, commercial and cultural sectors.

    We work closely with our clients to develop the brief into innovative and cost effective designs that respond to their physical and cultural context.

    Always striving to create elegant designs with conceptual clarity, our design process is informed by both traditional craft based techniques and the possibilities offered by modern materials and fabrication methods.

    Services
    • Client Design Advice
    • Feasibility studies
    • master planning
    • Design of new buildings
    • Design of refurbishment & fit outs
    • landscape design
    Service areas
    • Private Homes
    • Commercial Developments
    • London
    • Education Buildings
    • Heritage Buildings
    Address
    Unit 218, Brickfields, 37 Cremer Street
    E2 8HD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2070315661 platform5architects.com
