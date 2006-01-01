Your browser is out-of-date.

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Architects in London
    Ufford St Housing
    Mapledene Road
    Waltham Forest College
    Shoffice
    Meadowview
    Book Tower House
    Platform 5 Architects was founded in 2006 and is an award-winning architectural practice led by Patrick Michell and Peter Allen with a diverse portfolio of projects in the residential, commercial, educational and cultural sectors. Since our inception in 2006, we have built a reputation on the quality of our design and level of service to our clients. Wallpaper* magazine’s Architects Directory 2009 featured Platform 5 in their selection of 30 of the world’s most talented young architectural practices and we were also nominated for Young Architect of the Year in 2008. Our work has been widely published both in the UK and internationally, covering our residential projects such as the award winning extension at Mapledene Road, Shoffice, Book Tower House and new build country house Meadowview.

    Services
    • Client Design Advice
    • Feasibility studies
    • master planning
    • Design of new buildings
    • Design of refurbishment & fit outs
    • landscape design
    Service areas
    • Private Homes
    • Commercial Developments
    • London
    • Education Buildings
    • Heritage Buildings
    Company awards
    • 2014 Blueprint Awards (Shoffice shortlisted in Best Small Project category)
    • 2013 NLA Don't Move, Improve! (Shoffice winner in Small Office category)
    • 2013 NLA Don't Move, Improve! (Book Tower House commended in Home Extension category)
    • 2013 Retro Expo Award (Waltham Forest College winner in Non-Domestic Project category)
    • 2013 AJ Small Projects (Shoffice shortlisted)
    • 2012 AJ Retrofit Awards (Waltham Forest College finalist)
    • 2012 RIBA Awards (Waltham Forest College shortlisted)
    • 2013 NLA Don't Move, Improve! (Shirlock Road shortlisted in Home Extension category)
    Address
    Unit 102
    E1 5JL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073778885 platform5architects.com
