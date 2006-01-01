Platform 5 Architects was founded in 2006 and is an award-winning architectural practice led by Patrick Michell and Peter Allen with a diverse portfolio of projects in the residential, commercial, educational and cultural sectors. Since our inception in 2006, we have built a reputation on the quality of our design and level of service to our clients. Wallpaper* magazine’s Architects Directory 2009 featured Platform 5 in their selection of 30 of the world’s most talented young architectural practices and we were also nominated for Young Architect of the Year in 2008. Our work has been widely published both in the UK and internationally, covering our residential projects such as the award winning extension at Mapledene Road, Shoffice, Book Tower House and new build country house Meadowview.