David Tragen
Furniture & Accessories in Ashley, Cheshire
Projects

    • Corona lit wall art, David Tragen David Tragen ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Corona lit wall art
    Beating Wings Coffee Table, David Tragen David Tragen Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Beating Wings Coffee Table
    Onda Shelf, David Tragen David Tragen Living roomShelves
    Onda Shelf
    Mandorla Dining Table, David Tragen David Tragen Dining roomTables
    Mandorla Dining Table
    Menorah Lectern, David Tragen David Tragen Study/officeDesks
    Menorah Lectern
    Charlotte Coffee Table , David Tragen David Tragen Dining roomTables
    Charlotte Coffee Table
    David Tragen creates bespoke and limited edition contemporary furniture from his workshop in Ashley, Cheshire. He combines meticulous craftsmanship with original designs, whose inspiration comes from both manmade and natural sources. His style ranges from minimalism to more complex sculptural forms, using contrasting materials, gentle curves and the visual interplay between mass and void. 

    David also offers one to one cabinet making tuition and will very shortly be providing short courses for novices, as well as people with wood working experience. Keep an eye on his website for updates on the courses! 

    • Bespoke and limited edition furniture design and production
    • woodwork and cabinet making tuition for individuals and groups
    • Furniture custom made
    • Design
    • furniture
    • Bespoke
    • Manchester
    • cheshire
    • Ashley, Cheshire
    Best new maker (Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair 2008)
    Address
    Ashley, Cheshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1619285647 davidtragen.co.uk
