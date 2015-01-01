David Tragen creates bespoke and limited edition contemporary furniture from his workshop in Ashley, Cheshire. He combines meticulous craftsmanship with original designs, whose inspiration comes from both manmade and natural sources. His style ranges from minimalism to more complex sculptural forms, using contrasting materials, gentle curves and the visual interplay between mass and void.

David also offers one to one cabinet making tuition and will very shortly be providing short courses for novices, as well as people with wood working experience. Keep an eye on his website for updates on the courses!