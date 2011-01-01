Your browser is out-of-date.

Collier Webb
Lighting Designers in London
Reviews (3)
Projects

    Bespoke Lighting for Fera at Claridges, Collier Webb
    Bespoke Lighting for Fera at Claridges, Collier Webb
    Bespoke Lighting for Fera at Claridges, Collier Webb
    Bespoke Lighting for Fera at Claridges
    Bronze Patinated Brass Staircase Balustrades for West Architecture, Collier Webb
    Bronze Patinated Brass Staircase Balustrades for West Architecture, Collier Webb
    Bronze Patinated Brass Staircase Balustrades for West Architecture
    Belstaff Flagship Store, Collier Webb
    Belstaff Flagship Store, Collier Webb
    Belstaff Flagship Store, Collier Webb
    +1
    Belstaff Flagship Store
    The Arts Club London, Collier Webb
    The Arts Club London, Collier Webb
    The Arts Club London, Collier Webb
    The Arts Club London

    With over forty years experience in the design and manufacturing industries, Andrew Webb and Geoff Collier founded Collier Webb in 2011.
    Designing and producing luxury lighting, furniture and hardware, they have created a range of elegant and versatile products, crafted to the highest standards of manufacture and finish. Collier Webb has collaborated with many clients on interior design projects which include large scale commercial spaces and private residencies.

    Services
    Lighting Hardware Furniture
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    68 Pimlico Road
    SW1W 8LS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073738888 collierwebb.com
    Legal disclosure

    Collier Webb are designers and makers of luxury lighting, furniture and hardware for the world’s most beautiful interior spaces. Combining traditional and cutting-edge techniques, their passion for design and British craft is ingrained in everything they create, be it large-scale commercial projects or any one of their vast collection pieces. A third generation British family business with forty years’ experience, Collier Webb has gained a reputation for excellence with leading designers and architects. Collier Webb’s in house designers work closely with their talented craftsmen to produce unique designs, each handcrafted at their South Coast Foundry for a large variety of projects spanning luxury hotels, retail spaces, restaurants and private interiors. Lead by founder and Managing Director, Geoff Collier whose knowledge of the industry is unparalleled and with the help of his daughter, Danielle Collier they lead a team of over 50 employees.

    Reviews

    Steve Sheriff
    over 3 years ago
    Ernesto Henriquez
    almost 4 years ago
    Adam Webb
    Fantastic staff! Can’t do enough to help. Versatile products both in store and bespoke.
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
