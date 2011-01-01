Legal disclosure

Collier Webb are designers and makers of luxury lighting, furniture and hardware for the world’s most beautiful interior spaces. Combining traditional and cutting-edge techniques, their passion for design and British craft is ingrained in everything they create, be it large-scale commercial projects or any one of their vast collection pieces. A third generation British family business with forty years’ experience, Collier Webb has gained a reputation for excellence with leading designers and architects. Collier Webb’s in house designers work closely with their talented craftsmen to produce unique designs, each handcrafted at their South Coast Foundry for a large variety of projects spanning luxury hotels, retail spaces, restaurants and private interiors. Lead by founder and Managing Director, Geoff Collier whose knowledge of the industry is unparalleled and with the help of his daughter, Danielle Collier they lead a team of over 50 employees.