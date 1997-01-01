Sophie is a RIBA chartered architect and has an extensive experience of small and large residential projects. She has gained experience in urban planning through her position on the Architects Advisory Panel for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea since 2008.

Sophie set up her own company in 2003 having previously worked for five years at Richard Rogers Partnership (now Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners) during which time she was shortlisted for the Young Architect of the Year award in 1997. Before that she worked at Ibos et Vitart Architects in Paris where she was Project Architect for the Extension and Museum display of the Musee des Beaux-Arts in Lille, which won the Building of the Year award in 1997 and the DuPont Benedictus prize in 1998.

The practice is based in London and current and previous work includes built projects at domestic scale as well as several studies with Arup Consulting Engineers. Recent projects include two houses in North Kensington, an apartment in Paris, a house in Brixton. In 2013, the new basement that Sophie installed in her house was featured in The Guardian under the title ‘Dig for Victory’.

London Art De Vivre was commended for The Sunday Times British Homes Awards 2015.http://britishhomesawards.co.uk/2015/awards/

Current work include refurbishing two houses in Central London, extending a house in the Midlands and a proposal for the refurbishment of a residential building in Soho London.

We can offer architectural services for your project from design studies, pre-planning advice, planning application and building regulations, to construction and completion. We would be pleased to discuss any projects you may wish to develop.





What our Clients say

‘Sophie travelled over 150 miles to help us out of a very unexciting and traditional design proposal that we had on the table. Her proposals were amazing, we clicked straight away. Without any doubt she was the right person to add a contemporary feel to an extension of our Victorian country estate house. The local conservation department were also delighted. Sophie's costs were reasonable and the distance presented no problems. We love the result. The proportions and careful use of modern and traditional materials have linked the two styles perfectly. I have already recommended Sophie to others and would use her services again.’ Rob Hall

‘I would highly recommend Sophie Nguyen. She oversaw the extensive refurbishment of our house in W10. Sophie was absolutely fantastic at so many levels! Sophie is extremely committed, diligent and reliable. She managed to navigate our complex conundrum: high ambition, restricted budget and no time. And she did it with a constant smile, which was not a small challenge. Sophie sitting herself on the Architectural Advisory Panel for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, her knowledge of what is feasible and what is likely to go through the planning committee is invaluable. She is extremely knowledgeable on all the guidelines the council has and this proved to be critical in assuring our planning was in accordance with what could be accepted. Sophie is particularly good at volumes, spaces, clean lines and light. She always came with multiples interesting options and always surprised us by thinking out of the box and bringing ingenious solutions to any problem. And she respected our point of view and work with us to achieve the best results possible. We are absolutely delighted of our collaboration with Sophie and the results speak for themselves. She helped created an extraordinary space that is making us happy every day!’ Gaelle Andersson