We are a small company working from initial concept to completion.
Recently specializing in restoring/refurbishing 20th century interiors and homes but now also working with many new clients on new work that enhances their existing homes.
We are experts at spatial awareness and have remodeled many homes to give clients larger homes without moving!
Working both in the UK and abroad in the USA and in Europe we are available for all types of projects no matter the size, large or small.
- Services
- Interior Design
- remodeling
- spatial planning. Restoration to 20th century homes. Advise regarding historical refurbishments and we also offer simple reasonably priced solutions to make the home you live in
- yours!
- Service areas
- London
- Address
-
Studio 37 LImehouse Cut, 46 Morris rd
E14 6NQ London
United Kingdom
+44-7808727615 www.centuryd.com