Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Inside Studio Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Preston
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Apartment in Lebanon, Inside Studio Ltd Inside Studio Ltd Study/office
    Apartment in Lebanon, Inside Studio Ltd Inside Studio Ltd Living room
    Apartment in Lebanon, Inside Studio Ltd Inside Studio Ltd Living room
    +1
    Apartment in Lebanon

    At Inside Studio we transform our clients’ existing spaces into interiors that are bespoke, designed to reflect their personality and needs. Together with Alisa’s tasteful style we create spaces which are an inspiration for today’s modern way of living. Through personal approach, insight, creativity, skill, experience, imagination and hard work we design extraordinary spaces to make your world a better place.

    Services
    Interior Design for residential and commercial properties. 3D Visualisation.
    Service areas
    London, Manchester, and International
    Address
    155 Pinces Reach
    PR22GD Preston
    United Kingdom
    +44-7551005700 www.insidestudio.co.uk
      Add SEO element