Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
George Buchanan Architects
Architects in Glasgow
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Linlithgow Extension, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Minimalist living room
    Linlithgow Extension, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Minimalist living room
    Linlithgow Extension, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Minimalist kitchen
    +7
    Linlithgow Extension
    Broomhill Extension, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Modern kitchen
    Broomhill Extension, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Modern kitchen
    Broomhill Extension, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Modern kitchen
    +12
    Broomhill Extension
    Westerlands Extension, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Modern kitchen
    Westerlands Extension, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Modern kitchen
    Westerlands Extension, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Modern kitchen
    +1
    Westerlands Extension
    Killearn Extension, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Modern living room
    Killearn Extension, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Modern living room
    Killearn Extension, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Modern living room
    +3
    Killearn Extension
    Hillhead Refurbishment, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Modern houses
    Hillhead Refurbishment, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Modern garden
    Hillhead Refurbishment, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Modern dining room
    +8
    Hillhead Refurbishment
    Sandringham Court Residential Development, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects
    Sandringham Court Residential Development, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects
    Sandringham Court Residential Development, George Buchanan Architects George Buchanan Architects Modern living room
    +4
    Sandringham Court Residential Development
    Service areas
    Glasgow
    Address
    Maryhill burgh Halls, 10-24 Gairbraid Avenue
    G20 8YE Glasgow
    United Kingdom
    +44-1419462433 www.georgebuchananarchitects.com
      Add SEO element