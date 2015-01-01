Garden Design

Garden designs to suit your own style are realised with careful sourcing and selection of all the materials and plants required, including mature specimens. Working for private and commercial clients and architects to produce environmentally sensitive designs. Garden restoration and garden renovation are sympathetically undertaken with specialist design of bespoke garden items, the sourcing of antique garden ornaments and the supply and construction of garden structures and water features. Professional garden design for East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent, London, Surrey, across the UK and internationally.

Consultancy Services

Tree Surveys, Arboricultural Method Statements and Arboricultural Impact Assessments. Planning advice regarding the latest environmental standards that comply with the Building Research Establishment’s Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM). Garden Expert - the company can act as an expert witness in matters relating to horticulture.