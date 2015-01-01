Your browser is out-of-date.

Rooms
Barry Holdsworth Ltd
Landscape Designers in Battle
Overview 6Projects (6) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (2)
Projects

    Small Sunken Garden
    Water Features - Garden Rill
    Water Features - Italianate Garden
    Mosaic pool
    Bespoke water features - pair of stone troughs
    Bespoke Water Features

    Garden Design
    Garden designs to suit your own style are realised with careful sourcing and selection of all the materials and plants required, including mature specimens. Working for private and commercial clients and architects to produce environmentally sensitive designs. Garden restoration and garden renovation are sympathetically undertaken with specialist design of bespoke garden items, the sourcing of antique garden ornaments and the supply and construction of garden structures and water features. Professional garden design for East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent, London, Surrey, across the UK and internationally.    

    Consultancy Services 

    Tree Surveys, Arboricultural Method Statements and Arboricultural Impact Assessments.   Planning advice regarding the latest environmental standards that comply with the Building Research Establishment’s Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM).  Garden Expert - the company can act as an expert witness in matters relating to horticulture.

    Services
    • garden design
    • Gardens Consultant
    • Landscape plans
    • Planting Plans
    • Tree Surveys
    • Garden Water Features
    • Garden steelwork
    Service areas
    • Sussex
    • Surrey
    • Kent
    • London
    • UK
    Company awards
    • The Chelsea Flower Show medalist
    • The New Homes Garden Awards
    • The Evening Standard New Homes Awards
    • London International Orchid Show medalist
    • The Wisley Flower Show—Ikebana display.
    Address
    Great Barn, Loose Farm Barns, Hastings Road
    TN33 0TG Battle
    United Kingdom
    +44-1424775886 www.barryholdsworth.com

    Reviews

    London Stone London Stone
    We have worked with Barry on a number of projects in the past couple of years and have always found him a pleasure to do business with. His attention to detail and superior project management skills have always helped the projects to run smoothly. Barry puts his customers first and pulls out all the stops to deliver his clients' dream gardens. We are looking forward to working with Barry again in 2015!
    over 7 years ago
    frantisek.bodny
    I have worked with Barry over many years and value his knowledge and depth of experience. He has always been able to assess the situation quickly and supply a practical solution in all garden related matters that extend well beyond garden design into plant choice, plant health and landscape material selection. I have no hesitation to recommend Barry and the services he is well able to offer.
    over 7 years ago
