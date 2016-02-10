Your browser is out-of-date.

MW Architects
Architects in London
    MW Architects is an award winning practice founded by Matthew Wood in 2009. Specialising in residential design they are passionate about improving people’s lives through good design. The young and expanding team at MW Architects adopt a refreshing back to basics approach, prioritising quality of space and natural light to ensure that the clients budget is used effectively.

    Their extensive network of construction professionals all share their ‘can do’ approach in order to exceed their clients expectations. MW Architects have completed numerous residential refurbishments with construction values from £50k through to £2M and new build projects for individuals and developers  from £100k to £1M.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Planning
    • Contract Administration
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • Retail
    • New Build
    • Refurbishment
    • Extensions
    • Interior Design
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    London, worldwide, and all across UK
    Company awards
    • RIBA regional Award 2013
    • Blue Ribbon Awards Housing Architect of the Year 2013
    • Evening Standard Best Small Development 2013
    • Don't Move Improve 2nd Place Home Extension 2014
    • Designer Kitchen and Bathroom Awards Ultimate Luxury Bathroom 2014
    Address
    136-148 Tooley Street
    SE1 2TU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074076767 www.mwarchitects.co.uk
