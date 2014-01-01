Smerin Architects is a Royal Institute of British Architects Chartered Practice and offers a bespoke service designing all the elements needed to create stunning modern homes or effective workspaces carefully tailored to the needs of the individual client. The practice's work includes architecture, landscape, interior and product design as well as strategic advice for building owners and typifies Piers Smerin's interest in fusing bold ideas with attention to the smallest detail coupled with the ability to get the best out of the planning system.