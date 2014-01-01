Your browser is out-of-date.

Smerin Architects
Architects in London
    • Red Bridge House, Smerin Architects Smerin Architects
    Red Bridge House, Smerin Architects Smerin Architects
    Red Bridge House, Smerin Architects Smerin Architects
    +6
    Red Bridge House
    Vitrendo, Smerin Architects Smerin Architects
    Vitrendo, Smerin Architects Smerin Architects
    Vitrendo, Smerin Architects Smerin Architects
    +2
    Vitrendo
    Under Over, Smerin Architects Smerin Architects
    Under Over, Smerin Architects Smerin Architects
    Under Over, Smerin Architects Smerin Architects
    +3
    Under Over

    Smerin Architects is a Royal Institute of British Architects Chartered Practice and offers a bespoke service designing all the elements needed to create stunning modern homes or effective workspaces carefully tailored to the needs of the individual client. The practice's work includes architecture, landscape, interior and product design as well as strategic advice for building owners and typifies Piers Smerin's interest in fusing bold ideas with attention to the smallest detail coupled with the ability to get the best out of the planning system.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior and Landscape Design
    Service areas
    Architecture and London
    Company awards
    • 2014 RIBA National Award Winner
    • 2014 RIBA Regional Award Winner
    • 2014 Structural Awards Winner
    • 2014 Structural Steel Design Awards Commendation
    Address
    The Studio 28 Killyon Road
    SW8 2XT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7528872156 www.smerin.co.uk
