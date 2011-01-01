Since 2011 we have been busy sourcing, restoring and selling furniture from Denmark and Britain. We go on regular buying trips to Denmark and also have scouts on the ground who are constantly looking out for lovely bits for us to buy. In the UK we have suppliers all over the country and love hunting for pieces at fairs and auctions.

Our stock ranges from late Victorian right up to the 60s and 70s – even a few 80s pieces have crept in recently. The only theme to what we buy is that we choose things we would love to have in our own house. Hopefully you will too.