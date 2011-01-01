Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Archive Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Armchairs , Archive Furniture Archive Furniture Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Armchairs , Archive Furniture Archive Furniture Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Armchairs , Archive Furniture Archive Furniture Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +4
    Armchairs
    Desk chairs , Archive Furniture Archive Furniture Study/officeChairs
    Desk chairs , Archive Furniture Archive Furniture Study/officeChairs
    Desk chairs , Archive Furniture Archive Furniture Study/officeChairs
    Desk chairs

    Since 2011 we have been busy sourcing, restoring and selling furniture from Denmark and Britain. We go on regular buying trips to Denmark and also have scouts on the ground who are constantly looking out for lovely bits for us to buy. In the UK we have suppliers all over the country and love hunting for pieces at fairs and auctions.

    Our stock ranges from late Victorian right up to the 60s and 70s – even a few 80s pieces have crept in recently. The only theme to what we buy is that we choose things we would love to have in our own house. Hopefully you will too.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Unit 5 142 Lea Bridge Road
    E5 9RB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089853223 www.archivefurniture.co.uk
      Add SEO element