srb enginering 2000 ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Wellingborough
    • steampunk lamps , srb enginering 2000 ltd srb enginering 2000 ltd Industrial style study/office
    steampunk lamps
    pinstripe hand basin
    vertical pinstripe hand basin
    conservatory furniture
    conservatory furniture

    Jouleflowdesigns manufacture a range of bespoke hand basins. Our latest standard product is a pinstripe hand basin that attracted an enormous amount of attention at 2012 100% design show at Earls Court.

    Our current range now covers garden & conservatory furniture with a spherical style continuing throughout the matching range.

    Services
    bathroom basins garden & conservatory furniture
    Service areas
    & all across the UK and wellingborough
    Address
    unit 5 enterprise court
    nn8 6uw Wellingborough
    United Kingdom
    +44-1933679161 www.jouleflowdesigns.com
    Jouleflowdesigns manufacture the ultimate in luxury hand basins.

