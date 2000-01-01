Jouleflowdesigns manufacture a range of bespoke hand basins. Our latest standard product is a pinstripe hand basin that attracted an enormous amount of attention at 2012 100% design show at Earls Court.
Our current range now covers garden & conservatory furniture with a spherical style continuing throughout the matching range.
- Services
- bathroom basins garden & conservatory furniture
- Service areas
- & all across the UK and wellingborough
- Address
-
unit 5 enterprise court
nn8 6uw Wellingborough
United Kingdom
+44-1933679161 www.jouleflowdesigns.com
Legal disclosure
Jouleflowdesigns manufacture the ultimate in luxury hand basins.