Factory Fifteen are a UK based film and animation studio, led by directors Jonathan Gales, Paul Nicholls and Kibwe Tavares. Their backgrounds range from architecture, 3d visualisation, engineering, animation and photography. They translate this to a multi-disciplinary and distinctive approach to film making.Their creative shorts and artwork have been exhibited around the world in various film festivals such as Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, Onedotzero, Ars Electronica, Alpha-ville, The Creators Project, Frieze Art Fair, The Whitechapel Gallery, The Royal Academy, Africa International Film Festival and London Short Film Festival.