Factory Fifteen are a UK based film and animation studio, led by directors Jonathan Gales, Paul Nicholls and Kibwe Tavares. Their backgrounds range from architecture, 3d visualisation, engineering, animation and photography. They translate this to a multi-disciplinary and distinctive approach to film making.Their creative shorts and artwork have been exhibited around the world in various film festivals such as Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, Onedotzero, Ars Electronica, Alpha-ville, The Creators Project, Frieze Art Fair, The Whitechapel Gallery, The Royal Academy, Africa International Film Festival and London Short Film Festival.
- Factory Fifteen create award winning and evocative films and animations for a range of clients including The British Film Institute
- Channel 4
- Samsung
- European Land and Film4.
- London
- Kibwe picked up the Jury prize for animation direction in this year's Sundance Film Festival for Robots of Brixton, which also won the RIBA Silver Medal. Factory Fifteen won 2 architectural 3D awards including 'Best Architectural 3d Film' (Golden Age) and 'Best Architectural 3D Image' (Megalomania). Their artwork has also been seen in many of the world's leading Architecture, design and 3D books, magazines and blogs, including Stash Mag, 3D World, 3D Artist, Dezeen, Creative Web and Evolo.
