Anthea&#39;s Home Store
Online Shops in Eastbourne
    Animal Cushions by Charlotte Cory
    Animal Cushions by Charlotte Cory
    Animal Cushions by Charlotte Cory
    Stag Cushion by Lisa Bliss
    Stag Cushion by Lisa Bliss
    Fox Cushion by Lisa Bliss
    Fox Cushion by Lisa Bliss
    King Edison Pendant Lamp
    King Edison Pendant Lamp
    English Garden Cushion by Occipinti
    English Garden Cushion by Occipinti
    British Bouquet Cushion by Occipinti
    British Bouquet Cushion by Occipinti
    We have sourced a range of original and fabulous yet affordable products for you to browse through at leisure in the comfort of your home.

    We like to sell quirky, chic, design-led accessories for the home that are not readily available on the High Street.

    Our smaller items,  like our gorgeous, luxurious candles, make wonderful gifts.

    Each item in the shop has been hand-picked from artists and designers mainly based in the UK and we are sure you will love them as much as we do!

    We also offer an online interior design service, for those customers who do not live locally, and a traditional design service for those who do.

    Services
    Online interiors retailer
    Address
    20 VICARAGE ROAD
    BN20 8AT Eastbourne
    United Kingdom
    +44-1323641531 www.antheashomestore.co.uk
