Demural
Online Shops in London
    The interior arrangement does not consist solely of necessary furniture, but also of the decoration and things placed on the walls. Instead of boring, ordinary wallpapers or paints, Demural offers you thousands of pictures, posters, and wall murals that will impart an unrepeatable atmosphere and appearance to the interior in an original and interesting way. Thanks to such decorations, you can impart right style and character to any interior.

    Our products are of the highest quality. Harmless paints and dyes are used to produce them. What's more, pictures, posters and wall murals are custom-made, so you don’t have to worry about their proper trimming. You can also count on our assistance at every stage of selection and purchase. For less decisive people, we prepared exemplary arrangements which use latest trends and styles. This way, we also wanted to show how you can use the products offered by Demural. 

    We are pleased that we can show you our wide selection of wall decorating products. If you have any questions or doubts, please contact us and we will respond immediately.

    Services
    • Photo wallpaper
    • Canvas prints . Posters
    Service areas
    London, United Kingdom, and Europe
    Address
    2nd Floor Block H Southgate Office Village 286C Chase Road
    N14 6HF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2036951929 demural.co.uk
