Heal&#39;s
Furniture & Accessories in London
    Italian Country

    Heal's. Good design, well made. These two simple rules have guided Heal's directional collections for more than 200 years. 

    With a focus on innovation, qulaity materials and skilled carftsmanship our collections are always filled with unique homeware and exclusive furniture created by the very best British and international design talent.

    • Interior Design
    • made for you furniture
    London
    196 Tottenham Court Road
    W1T 7LQ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2078967451 www.heals.co.uk
