Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Peter Bell Architects
Architects in London
Overview 7Projects (7) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Marylebone Family House, Peter Bell Architects Peter Bell Architects Minimalist kitchen
    Marylebone Family House, Peter Bell Architects Peter Bell Architects Minimalist kitchen
    Marylebone Family House, Peter Bell Architects Peter Bell Architects Minimalist conservatory
    +2
    Marylebone Family House
    Glass Bathroom, Peter Bell Architects Peter Bell Architects Minimalist bathroom
    Glass Bathroom, Peter Bell Architects Peter Bell Architects Minimalist bathroom
    Glass Bathroom
    Parapan Kitchen, Peter Bell Architects Peter Bell Architects Minimalist kitchen
    Parapan Kitchen, Peter Bell Architects Peter Bell Architects Minimalist kitchen
    Parapan Kitchen, Peter Bell Architects Peter Bell Architects Minimalist kitchen
    Parapan Kitchen
    Staircase in Stainless Steel and Stone, Peter Bell Architects Peter Bell Architects Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
    Staircase in Stainless Steel and Stone, Peter Bell Architects Peter Bell Architects Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
    Staircase in Stainless Steel and Stone
    Camden Villa, Peter Bell Architects Peter Bell Architects Modern kitchen
    Camden Villa
    Islington Listed House, Peter Bell Architects Peter Bell Architects Minimalist kitchen
    Islington Listed House, Peter Bell Architects Peter Bell Architects Minimalist bathroom
    Islington Listed House
    Show all 7 projects

    Peter Bell Architects is dedicated to creating elegant, innovative and realistic solutions in response to a variety of domestic and commercial briefs. Domestic schemes range glass extensions and complete refurbishments of listed buildings to new builds. Commercial projects include a small art gallery, a major radio station, low cost housing schemes and advising the MCC on new buildings, including the Sterling Prize winning Lords Cricket Ground Media Stand (Future Systems).

    Peter Bell Architects believes in collaborating closely with its clients to arrive at the most appropriate solution for them whether it be a domestic project or a large commercial scheme. The approach is to offer high quality contemporary design whilst maintaining the architectural integrity of existing buildings. 

    Services
    Full Service
    Service areas
    UK and internationally
    Address
    44 Dale Street
    W4 2BL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089943023 www.peterbellarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    vera macario
    Good architect
    10 months ago
    Jim Carroll
    Peter is a magician when it comes to maximising space and he thinks brilliantly on his feet. He managed to create a new office in our period property without us having to dig down or build up. His abundance of knowledge and authoritative manner were great in dealing with the planners and conservation officers. We have used him for major building works for three different homes and will use him again!
    almost 4 years ago
      Add SEO element