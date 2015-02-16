Peter Bell Architects is dedicated to creating elegant, innovative and realistic solutions in response to a variety of domestic and commercial briefs. Domestic schemes range glass extensions and complete refurbishments of listed buildings to new builds. Commercial projects include a small art gallery, a major radio station, low cost housing schemes and advising the MCC on new buildings, including the Sterling Prize winning Lords Cricket Ground Media Stand (Future Systems).

Peter Bell Architects believes in collaborating closely with its clients to arrive at the most appropriate solution for them whether it be a domestic project or a large commercial scheme. The approach is to offer high quality contemporary design whilst maintaining the architectural integrity of existing buildings.