Borrowed Space
Landscape Designers in London
    • Temple Garden, Borrowed Space Borrowed Space Asian style garden
    +2
    Temple Garden
    +5
    A Trendy Chelsea-Style Landscaped Garden Project
    +3
    Stylish Landscape with Chill-Out Area
    +1
    Beach Garden - Sussex
    +2
    Contemporary London garden
    +3
    Atmospheric Garden, nestled in the Sussex Downs
    Show all 7 projects

    Garden Design and Build.

    We create beautiful gardens that reflect you and your lifestyle.

    Borrowed Space has over 10 years experience in professional garden design. We specialise in creating gardens and exterior spaces that are unique to your requirements and personal taste. With horticultural training and a degree in garden design, Oliver from Borrowed Space can create a your dream garden.  With a trusted team of landscapers Borrowed Space can then oversee the project so you have one person to deal with from start to finish. Contact us to arrange a free consultation about your exterior space.

    Services
    • garden design
    • landscape design
    • landscape architect
    • Landscape Build
    • Garden Construction
    • Landscaper
    Service areas
    • Greater London
    • London
    • UK
    • Brighton and Hove
    • East Sussex
    • West Sussex
    • Surrey
    • central london
    • BRIGHTON
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Company awards
    BA (Honours) Degree in Garden Design, Nation Diploma in Ornamental Horticulture, National Certificate in Horticulture
    Address
    Cubitt Apartments
    SW11 3SE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7773764212 www.borrowedspace.co.uk
