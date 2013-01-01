Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Thuline, Studio-Gallery
Artists & Artisans in Kendal
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Highland cow paintings and gifts, Thuline, Studio-Gallery Thuline, Studio-Gallery ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Highland cow paintings and gifts, Thuline, Studio-Gallery Thuline, Studio-Gallery ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Highland cow paintings and gifts, Thuline, Studio-Gallery Thuline, Studio-Gallery ArtworkPictures & paintings
    +2
    Highland cow paintings and gifts
    Cushion, Thuline, Studio-Gallery Thuline, Studio-Gallery Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Cushion, Thuline, Studio-Gallery Thuline, Studio-Gallery Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Cushion, Thuline, Studio-Gallery Thuline, Studio-Gallery Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Cushion
    Frisian cow paintings and prints, Thuline, Studio-Gallery Thuline, Studio-Gallery ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Frisian cow paintings and prints, Thuline, Studio-Gallery Thuline, Studio-Gallery ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Frisian cow paintings and prints, Thuline, Studio-Gallery Thuline, Studio-Gallery ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Frisian cow paintings and prints

    Originally from Bruges, Thuline De Cock always loved to paint and when moving to the Lakes, she started her quest on becoming an artist

     Thuline’s primary subjects are animals. Highland cattle, other cows, sheep, dogs, horses, chickens,…

    All done in a modern  colourful way. They make a nice finishing touch in a contemporary setting.

    You can commission Thuline to paint your well-loved animal(s).

    A lot of her paintings are available as canvas prints in different sizes

    Out growing her house, Thuline opened a gallery in 2013 which doubles up as a studio You can sometimes also watch Thuline paint. 

    As well as originals, the gallery also sells prints and a range of gifts such as cushions, mugs, bags, phone covers.

    Thanks to her training as an interior architect in Belgium, she also enjoys painting/drawing buildings(again,… commissions taken)

    Services
    • Contemporary affordable original paintings
    • canvas prints and gifts for your home or office.(mainly animal
    • but also building)
    Service areas
    • UK and internationally
    • Kendal
    Address
    139 Highgate
    LA94EN Kendal
    United Kingdom
    +44-1539724414 www.thuline.com
      Add SEO element