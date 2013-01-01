Originally from Bruges, Thuline De Cock always loved to paint and when moving to the Lakes, she started her quest on becoming an artist

Thuline’s primary subjects are animals. Highland cattle, other cows, sheep, dogs, horses, chickens,…

All done in a modern colourful way. They make a nice finishing touch in a contemporary setting.

You can commission Thuline to paint your well-loved animal(s).

A lot of her paintings are available as canvas prints in different sizes

Out growing her house, Thuline opened a gallery in 2013 which doubles up as a studio You can sometimes also watch Thuline paint.

As well as originals, the gallery also sells prints and a range of gifts such as cushions, mugs, bags, phone covers.

Thanks to her training as an interior architect in Belgium, she also enjoys painting/drawing buildings(again,… commissions taken)