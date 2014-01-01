19 Greek Street is a 6 floor Victorian Town House in London's Soho district. As interior designers, our style is eccentric, colourful and eclectic.

As curators, we scour workshops and ateliers, near and far, for the most unique, visionary, finely-crafted and experimental design we can find.

We regard interiors as poetry, where storytelling furniture pieces are skillfully orchestrated to form a landscape filled with curiosity and emotional connections.

Our team is small, and we take our projects seriously. We believe in working mindfully, and take no more than two projects at one time, leaving space to fully focus on each and every dab of colour, pencil stroke and intuitive decision with our full attention.

Present and past clients of our studio include Vivienne Westwood, Marc Jacobs, Library (the member’s club), Sketch and Saint Martins Lofts.

Our gallery represents designers, such as Nina Tolstrup, Dirk Van Der Kooij, Werner Aisslinger and Karen Chekerdijian, as well as many others, allowing us to have a first and exclusive access to their visionary work.

Our 6-floor townhouse also boasts our very own workshop by designer in residence Dian Simpson, turning old discarded alcohol bottles into surface materials for interiors.

In 2014, our visionary work took another leap when we started our own charity called 16, aiming to train disadvantaged people of all backgrounds on design and making, promoting values of inclusion and equality in the design industry.

Everything we do is grounded in values of advancement, integrity and good taste.