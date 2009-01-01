chocolate creative is a boutique brand that offers unique handmade homewares and accessories focused on sustainable products made in the UK and Spain.

Margarita Lorenzo is the designer behind chocolate creative. Her passion for good design and interiors led her to launch the brand in 2009. Inspired by traditional crafts, antiques, vintage textiles and images, chocolate creative’s mission is to produce handmade quality products that combine traditional skills such as woodworking with screen and digital printing. The end result is a fresh and modern design range which is timeless and made to last.

All products are designed and made with sustainable materials by Margarita Lorenzo, with the occasional help of her mother and colleague Gassy, who makes all the wooden products from his small studio in Gran Canaria, resulting in an exclusive handmade range.

Chocolate creative works alongside architects and interior designers, frequently creating bespoke solutions to meet their commercial and residential project’s specifications.